The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/23 00:56
Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1 Minecraft, Mojang

2 Heads Up! Best Charades game, Warner Bros.

3 Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

4 Incredibox, So Far So Good

5 Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6 Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7 Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8 Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

9 Star Wars: KOTOR II, Aspyr Media, Inc. 10

10 SkyView, Terminal Eleven LLC

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1 Google Pay: Save, Pay, Manage, Google LLC

2 ZOOM, Cloud Meetings Zoom

3 YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4 Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

5 Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6 Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7 Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8 Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9 Amazon Shopping, AMZN Mobile LLC

10 Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Monopoly Marmalade, Game Studio

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Star Wars: KOTOR II, Aspyr Media, Inc.

9. Incredibox, So Far So Good

10. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1 Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

2 ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

3 YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4 Disney+, Disney

5 Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6 Sushi Roll 3D - Best Food Game, SayGames LLC

7 Roblox, Roblox Corporation

8 Project Makeover, Bubblegum Games LLC

9 Google Chrome, Google LLC

10 Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:09 GMT+08:00

