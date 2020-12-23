Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Apple-Movies-Top-10

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/23 01:04
Apple-Movies-Top-10

Apple TV app - Movies US charts:

1. Tenet

2. The Croods: A New Age

3. Greenland

4. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seu...

5. Elf (2003)

6. National Lampoon’s Christmas V...

7. Love Actually

8. The Polar Express

9. The War with Grandpa

10. Honest Thief

Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:

1. Hunter Hunter

2. After We Collided

3. The Phenomenon

4. The Last Blockbuster

5. Another Round

6. Ava (2020)

7. Memento

8. American Psycho (Uncut Version)

9. Ip Man: Kung Fu Master

10. A Rainy Day in New York

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi