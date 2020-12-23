Gio Reyna voted US Soccer's top young male player of year

United States' Gio Reyna, right, vies for the ball with Wales' Rabbi Matondo during the international friendly soccer match between Wales and USA at L... United States' Gio Reyna, right, vies for the ball with Wales' Rabbi Matondo during the international friendly soccer match between Wales and USA at Liberty stadium in Swansea, Wales Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

United States' Gio Reyna, right, vies for the ball with Wales' Dylan Levitt during the international friendly soccer match between Wales and USA at Li... United States' Gio Reyna, right, vies for the ball with Wales' Dylan Levitt during the international friendly soccer match between Wales and USA at Liberty stadium in Swansea, Wales Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

FILE - This Oct., 3, 2020, file photo shows Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna watching during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and... FILE - This Oct., 3, 2020, file photo shows Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna watching during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and SC Freiburg in Dortmund, Germany. Borussia Dortmund said Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, that the 18-year-old Reyna, the youngest American to play in the Bundesliga, signed a new deal through June 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund in Frankfurt, Germany, Sa... Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, Pool)

CHICAGO (AP) — Gio Reyna was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Young Male Player of the Year on Tuesday after a breakthrough season that included debuts with Borussia Dortmund and the American national team.

The midfielder made his national team debut in an exhibition at Wales on Nov. 12, the day before his 18th birthday, and four days later against Panama became the third-youngest scorer in U.S. national team history.

A son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna and former U.S. midfielder Danielle Egan, Gio Reyna made his Bundesliga debut on Jan. 18 at Augsburg and has five goals and seven assists in 39 matches.

Voters included national team coaches and players, the USSF board of directors and athletes council, Major League Soccer and United Soccer Leagues head coaches, select media and formers players and administrators.

Recent winners include Sergiño Dest (2019), Alex Mendez (2018), Josh Sargent (2017), Christian Pulisic (2016), Matt Miazga (2015) and DeAndre Yedlin (2014).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports