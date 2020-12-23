Alexa
Pakistan army says it killed 10 militants in southwest raid

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 00:22
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces raided a militant separatist hideout in a remote town in southwestern Baluchistan province Tuesday, triggering a shootout in which 10 suspects were killed, the military said.

The attack, based on intelligence provided to the military, came after troops conducted a raid on the same town, Awaran, on Sunday in which a soldier was killed. Since then, security forces have been looking for those responsible for killing the soldier.

In its statement, the military said the 10 militants killed Tuesday were involved in the soldier's death. It said troops also seized a cache of weapons in the raid.

Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by small separatist groups that have been demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region’s natural resources, such as gas and oil.

