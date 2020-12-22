Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Table tennis team worlds finally canceled

By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 23:02
The Latest: Table tennis team worlds finally canceled

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The table tennis world team championships have been canceled because of the pandemic.

The championships were originally scheduled for March in the South Korean city of Busan but were then postponed three times.

The International Table Tennis Federation says in a statement that it hoped to hold the event in February 2021 but was forced to cancel “due to the worsening situation in Korea Republic and with the pandemic still problematic in many regions of the world.”

South Korean authorities are trying to limit social gatherings following a recent surge in virus cases. The ITTF says it was informed the measures would not make it possible to host international sports events in the near future.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi