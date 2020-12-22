Alexa
Kansas bank robbery suspect dies after police chase, crash

By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 22:21
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A bank robbery suspect died after being chased by police in Kansas, but authorities didn't say whether he was shot by officers or died as a result of a crash.

The robbery happened just before 4 p.m. Monday at Golden Plains Credit Union in Wichita. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and drove away in a pickup truck, police said. Officers later determined the truck had been stolen.

Police chased him and the suspect crashed into two police vehicles and two other vehicles. At least one officer fired shots, but authorities didn't immediately say whether the suspect was struck.

The suspect, whose name hasn't been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not said whether he was armed.

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:04 GMT+08:00

