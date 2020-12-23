Chilly New Year's Eve forecast for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said on Tuesday (Dec. 22) that northeasterly winds will bring brief isolated showers to the eastern Greater Taipei Area and further east Thursday.

On Friday, partly cloudy weather is forecast for western Taiwan, while a chance of brief showers is expected in the east and on the north coast.

Warm, comfortable weather with cooler temperatures in the early morning and at night is forecast across Taiwan on Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 26 - 27), the meteorologist said.

A wave of dry northeasterly winds will affect Taiwan on Sunday night and Monday (Dec. 28) morning, causing temperatures to drop slightly and bringing scattered showers to the north coast and the east. The western part of the country is expected to remain partly cloudy.

Wu forecast sunny, warm weather across the country from Monday afternoon to Tuesday (Dec. 29). However, the coldest air mass this winter, with the potential to reach the intensity of a continental cold front, will begin to move southward Wednesday (Dec. 30), causing temperatures in Taiwan to plummet on New Year's Eve.