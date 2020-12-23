Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan releases first national bird report

  279
By  Central News Agency
2020/12/23 10:15
Taiwan releases first national bird report

The Taiwanese government, academia, and civic groups came together to release the country's first national bird report Tuesday (Dec. 22), detailing population status, trends, and conservation work relating to birds in Taiwan.

The "State of Taiwan's Birds 2020" is the first comprehensive assessment of the bird population in Taiwan, incorporating data collected by long-term citizen science projects and scientific studies, according to the Taiwan Wild Bird Federation.

Among the 674 species of wild bird that have been spotted in Taiwan since 2018, 52 are considered "threatened," according to federation secretary-general Allen Lyu (呂翊維).

Based on decades-long observation records from numerous groups and online data, the report also identified falling populations for 29 non-migratory birds and 15 species of migratory waterbirds, highlighting the deteriorating natural environment in Taiwan, he said.

Lin Da-li (林大利), an assistant researcher at the Taiwan Endemic Species Research Institute, said the birds most urgently in need of protection are the Taiwan hwamei, Styan's bulbul, and the Ringneck pheasant.

Lyu said the process of creating a national report began in 2013, amid Taiwan's efforts to follow the United Nations' Convention on Biological Diversity, which required members to write national reports on avian diversity in their countries.

"Taiwan joins the ranks of other countries to have produced such reports, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand," Lyu said.

It is also important to note "bird-watching capacity" in Taiwan, he said, adding that in addition to about 3,000 members of the federation, it is possible that thousands of birders across the country contributed data that made the report possible.

For instance, eBird, an internationally used online platform that records bird observations, has nearly 3,900 dedicated Taiwanese users who over decades have contributed more than 473,000 birdwatching checklists to date, Lyu said.

Taiwan has the seventh-highest number of birders by nation on the site, according to Lyu.

The bilingual report will be available online and be free to download within two to three weeks, Lyu said.

In the future, a biannual report will be published addressing bird species and issues that did not make it into the first report, as well as updating existing information.
bird
national bird
Taiwan birds
Taiwan Wild Bird Federation
report

RELATED ARTICLES

World Economic Forum praises Taiwan’s competitiveness in the face of the pandemic
World Economic Forum praises Taiwan’s competitiveness in the face of the pandemic
2020/12/16 19:47
Chinese arms industry second only to US, report says
Chinese arms industry second only to US, report says
2020/12/07 16:48
NATO needs to address rising Chinese power: Report
NATO needs to address rising Chinese power: Report
2020/12/01 15:32
Taiwan students in US increase for 5th consecutive year: AIT
Taiwan students in US increase for 5th consecutive year: AIT
2020/11/17 16:33
Taipei Zoo’s answer to bird collisions
Taipei Zoo’s answer to bird collisions
2020/11/16 14:59

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi