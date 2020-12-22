Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 22, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;86;77;A morning shower;85;78;SSE;7;85%;71%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and nice;77;65;Sunny and delightful;79;62;NW;5;52%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Low clouds;55;42;Partly sunny;56;36;NE;2;73%;6%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;62;49;Sunny and pleasant;67;51;S;4;58%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain, mainly early;55;44;Periods of rain;52;41;WSW;9;96%;94%;0

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;38;33;A bit of snow;37;27;SE;14;73%;64%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cold;40;31;Partly sunny;45;36;NE;6;57%;15%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Very cold;4;0;Partly sunny, cold;12;6;SW;12;73%;44%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;84;63;Partly sunny;89;70;SE;5;55%;3%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;57;49;Mostly sunny;60;51;SE;4;75%;15%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy with showers;72;64;Rain and drizzle;75;63;N;11;70%;72%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;66;50;A shower in the a.m.;63;45;WNW;7;67%;59%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;89;71;High clouds;91;70;SE;7;65%;13%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;81;62;Turning cloudy;79;62;ESE;7;60%;44%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing;85;69;Hazy sun;90;76;N;8;45%;20%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Increasing clouds;60;51;Decreasing clouds;61;48;W;11;86%;18%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;41;21;Breezy in the p.m.;43;21;NNW;13;19%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy;48;41;Clouds and sun, mild;52;41;S;5;77%;36%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;53;39;A little p.m. rain;45;43;W;5;90%;89%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm around;68;46;Showers around;68;46;SE;5;63%;71%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;78;66;NE;8;73%;72%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;42;41;Milder;49;42;E;5;93%;67%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;56;49;Mild with rain;53;41;SW;7;87%;86%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;38;31;Mostly cloudy;40;37;WSW;7;84%;55%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy with a shower;43;43;Mild with some sun;49;42;SW;5;75%;44%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;86;65;Sunshine, pleasant;87;66;NE;8;51%;0%;12

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy;85;66;A t-storm around;86;66;SSE;5;39%;80%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;49;31;High clouds;52;41;WNW;6;64%;0%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Cloudy;71;53;Mostly sunny;69;51;NW;9;57%;3%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;78;63;Not as warm;70;62;WNW;10;68%;44%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Spotty showers;84;69;Occasional rain;83;69;ENE;4;62%;64%;4

Chennai, India;Clouds and sunshine;84;72;Partly sunny;86;72;NNE;7;69%;8%;5

Chicago, United States;Partial sunshine;43;38;A shower in the p.m.;51;20;WSW;24;59%;64%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;73;A t-storm around;87;73;E;6;79%;64%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds;46;35;Clouds;41;35;W;6;86%;55%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;83;70;High clouds;80;70;N;6;46%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Sunny and mild;69;58;Breezy in the p.m.;64;35;NNW;14;41%;18%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;92;77;A morning shower;91;78;NE;9;71%;71%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;72;45;Hazy sunshine;69;45;NNE;3;70%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;63;27;Winds subsiding;32;22;WSW;16;28%;7%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine;77;56;Hazy sun;80;58;N;4;62%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;75;WSW;5;79%;73%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;44;39;A little rain;44;33;N;20;84%;58%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sunshine;46;27;Clearing;39;26;NNE;5;57%;14%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;64;56;More sun than clouds;65;54;WNW;4;76%;6%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;69;58;Hazy sunshine;69;61;NE;5;57%;30%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Couple of t-storms;82;60;A stray thunderstorm;83;62;NNE;6;67%;74%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;78;60;Sunny and nice;80;62;E;10;68%;8%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;41;33;Showers of rain/snow;37;32;WSW;11;95%;68%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy;82;75;A little a.m. rain;85;75;ESE;7;79%;70%;2

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;70;63;A p.m. shower or two;73;64;NE;6;63%;60%;1

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;84;70;Mostly sunny;84;71;NNE;3;59%;33%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;82;54;Hazy sunshine;81;56;SE;5;49%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;69;43;Plenty of sunshine;67;42;NNE;5;54%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;47;38;Inc. clouds;46;45;S;6;82%;44%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;88;76;A thunderstorm;89;76;SE;7;73%;65%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;87;75;Mostly cloudy;85;71;N;7;63%;28%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy;79;60;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;56;S;8;57%;62%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;51;21;Hazy sunshine;48;20;W;4;30%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;82;53;Hazy sunshine;82;54;N;6;29%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;68;41;Hazy sunshine;67;40;S;4;59%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Very warm;95;70;Warm with hazy sun;95;70;N;10;23%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Colder with clearing;31;21;Cloudy, snow showers;31;31;SW;10;81%;95%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;87;75;A shower or two;87;76;N;7;62%;60%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Hazy sun;91;75;A t-storm around;89;75;SSW;5;71%;71%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;74;54;Hazy sunshine;74;55;NNE;5;59%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers;88;76;An afternoon shower;87;75;NW;4;79%;71%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;58;39;A little p.m. rain;59;40;E;9;60%;69%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;90;76;Partly sunny;89;75;SW;5;75%;44%;7

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;75;66;Clouds and sun, nice;76;66;S;9;68%;39%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;62;51;A few showers;60;48;NNE;3;88%;72%;2

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;53;49;Periods of rain;54;41;N;7;91%;86%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;68;49;Variable cloudiness;71;51;NNE;6;49%;1%;2

Luanda, Angola;Sunny intervals;85;78;Variable cloudiness;87;77;S;6;68%;38%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;52;44;Low clouds;51;42;SW;6;83%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, p.m. showers;85;79;A shower in the p.m.;86;81;NNW;9;78%;91%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;87;76;A shower or two;87;76;NW;3;76%;77%;5

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;87;76;Mostly sunny, humid;87;76;ENE;7;72%;35%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Showers, mainly late;65;54;Clouds and sun, nice;70;51;S;10;57%;28%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;75;51;Mostly sunny;77;51;NNE;4;35%;4%;5

Miami, United States;Sunshine and nice;75;64;Clouds and sun, nice;77;70;E;12;61%;43%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;30;27;A snow shower;36;26;WSW;8;97%;78%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;90;78;Breezy in the p.m.;92;75;ENE;13;59%;8%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and warmer;79;60;Mostly sunny;82;61;NE;8;55%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little a.m. snow;34;14;A little p.m. snow;26;25;SSE;3;67%;76%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;29;15;Partly sunny;23;21;S;9;71%;70%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;90;69;Hazy sunshine;87;70;NE;5;42%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Winds subsiding;79;59;Breezy in the p.m.;80;61;NNE;13;54%;55%;10

New York, United States;Breezy;45;32;Mostly sunny;40;39;S;5;51%;28%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;65;48;Mostly sunny;64;46;WNW;6;62%;13%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold, an a.m. flurry;6;1;Cloudy with flurries;11;9;SW;10;82%;87%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;51;36;Mostly cloudy;52;40;SSE;5;60%;1%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;37;28;Sunshine;34;25;N;4;86%;21%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy;32;12;A bit of p.m. snow;27;25;SSE;9;70%;81%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;83;78;A morning shower;83;79;NNW;5;78%;92%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;89;77;A shower and t-storm;89;76;NNW;8;74%;80%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower and t-storm;85;76;A t-storm in spots;87;75;ENE;7;77%;56%;8

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;59;50;Periods of rain;53;39;SW;12;79%;85%;0

Perth, Australia;Hot;97;72;Sunshine, very hot;101;74;ESE;11;18%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;83;73;Cloudy and warmer;83;76;N;11;72%;44%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;90;76;A shower in the p.m.;91;75;NE;11;68%;72%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Hazy sunshine;90;69;A shower or two;91;67;SE;6;48%;56%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Occasional rain;52;47;A bit of rain;51;45;WSW;8;84%;87%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;37;23;Cloudy and mild;46;20;W;5;78%;29%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;67;52;A little rain;66;52;S;8;66%;82%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Brilliant sunshine;68;48;Sunny and beautiful;69;47;E;3;73%;4%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;84;78;A shower in the a.m.;85;78;E;8;63%;73%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunshine and chilly;30;29;Mostly cloudy;35;34;S;6;56%;84%;0

Riga, Latvia;Low clouds;37;33;Low clouds;40;36;SW;8;95%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm or two;83;73;Showers around;79;72;SE;8;77%;90%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;72;53;Sunny and nice;75;58;SSE;7;28%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Decreasing clouds;57;46;Low clouds;58;47;SE;3;85%;37%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;35;25;A bit of a.m. snow;30;27;S;8;73%;85%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;55;44;Mostly sunny;57;43;ENE;9;52%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;77;64;A shower and t-storm;77;64;ENE;10;77%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy this morning;85;76;A shower;84;75;E;12;70%;86%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, humid;84;66;Sunny and humid;84;66;N;6;70%;27%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;45;Sunshine, pleasant;73;45;NNE;5;41%;5%;6

Santiago, Chile;Hazy sun;93;57;Hazy sun;91;56;SW;7;31%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a shower;86;72;A shower or two;85;72;N;10;73%;61%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;61;49;A little rain;57;41;NNW;4;91%;66%;1

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun;46;35;Partly sunny;45;32;NE;5;66%;7%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;45;28;Turning cloudy, mild;49;32;W;5;68%;45%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;52;41;Cloudy and mild;55;43;NW;6;76%;34%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty p.m. showers;91;79;Spotty showers;88;78;NNE;3;76%;87%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy;42;34;Decreasing clouds;48;34;SW;5;83%;36%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;83;75;A shower;82;75;ENE;12;77%;80%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of rain;43;36;Clouds and sunshine;40;30;WNW;8;87%;11%;1

Sydney, Australia;High clouds, warmer;82;61;Breezy in the p.m.;76;63;E;14;55%;11%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy with some sun;73;64;A little p.m. rain;75;64;W;7;75%;92%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Low clouds;38;29;Rain and snow shower;38;30;WSW;9;92%;61%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, chilly;39;30;Chilly with some sun;40;29;NE;4;84%;30%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sunshine;41;33;Rain and snow shower;38;34;NW;4;88%;86%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sun and clouds;47;35;A shower in the p.m.;46;35;NNE;5;47%;84%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;70;50;An afternoon shower;68;44;W;8;71%;69%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, nice;62;45;Partly sunny;64;45;ESE;3;65%;36%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;51;37;Plenty of sun;56;40;SW;6;51%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Breezy;39;30;Cloudy;42;40;SSW;13;74%;73%;1

Tripoli, Libya;A p.m. shower or two;65;57;Variable cloudiness;65;54;SW;2;76%;30%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;An afternoon shower;65;48;Brilliant sunshine;65;47;SSW;3;75%;1%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Snow;10;-18;Mostly sunny, colder;-2;-22;SSW;7;90%;22%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Sun and some clouds;45;32;Partly sunny;47;39;NNE;3;45%;0%;1

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;48;46;Rather cloudy;54;46;WSW;4;73%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;79;62;Sunshine;82;68;N;4;50%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;33;30;Low clouds;37;26;SSW;8;88%;39%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy with rain;44;39;Mostly cloudy;41;37;SE;7;87%;68%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;68;61;A little p.m. rain;66;62;N;23;81%;87%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, nice;88;67;Hazy sun;93;70;NNW;5;46%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Inc. clouds;37;28;Snow;32;20;N;2;81%;97%;1

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:02 GMT+08:00

