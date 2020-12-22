Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Spain holds huge Christmas lottery with virus restrictions

By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 17:39
A ball bearing a ticket number falls from a giant drum at Madrid's Teatro Real opera house during Spain's bumper Christmas lottery draw known as El Go...
A worker observes the numbered lottery balls at Madrid's Teatro Real opera house during Spain's bumper Christmas lottery draw known as El Gordo, or Th...
A worker touches winning numbered lottery balls at Madrid's Teatro Real opera house during Spain's bumper Christmas lottery draw known as El Gordo, or...
A worker shows El Gordo, or The Fat One, prize at Madrid's Teatro Real opera house during Spain's bumper Christmas lottery draw in Madrid, Spain, Tues...
A worker prepares the numbered lottery balls at Madrid's Teatro Real opera house during Spain's bumper Christmas lottery draw known as El Gordo, or Th...
A worker prepares the numbered lottery balls at Madrid's Teatro Real opera house during Spain's bumper Christmas lottery draw known as El Gordo, or Th...
A worker prepares the numbered lottery balls at Madrid's Teatro Real opera house during Spain's bumper Christmas lottery draw known as El Gordo, or Th...

A ball bearing a ticket number falls from a giant drum at Madrid's Teatro Real opera house during Spain's bumper Christmas lottery draw known as El Go...

A worker observes the numbered lottery balls at Madrid's Teatro Real opera house during Spain's bumper Christmas lottery draw known as El Gordo, or Th...

A worker touches winning numbered lottery balls at Madrid's Teatro Real opera house during Spain's bumper Christmas lottery draw known as El Gordo, or...

A worker shows El Gordo, or The Fat One, prize at Madrid's Teatro Real opera house during Spain's bumper Christmas lottery draw in Madrid, Spain, Tues...

A worker prepares the numbered lottery balls at Madrid's Teatro Real opera house during Spain's bumper Christmas lottery draw known as El Gordo, or Th...

A worker prepares the numbered lottery balls at Madrid's Teatro Real opera house during Spain's bumper Christmas lottery draw known as El Gordo, or Th...

A worker prepares the numbered lottery balls at Madrid's Teatro Real opera house during Spain's bumper Christmas lottery draw known as El Gordo, or Th...

MADRID (AP) — Children from Madrid’s San Ildefonso school have begun calling out prize-winning numbers in Spain’s bumper Christmas lottery known as “EL Gordo” (the fat one), which is being held under tight conditions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The lottery will shell out 400,000 euros ($489,000) or some 325,000 euros after tax, to holders of 20-euro tickets bearing the top-prize number.

The incredibly popular lottery dishes out a total of 2.4 billion euros in prizes this year, much of it in small prizes.

Other lotteries have bigger individual top prizes but Spain’s Christmas lottery, staged each year on Dec. 22, is ranked as the world’s richest for the total prize money involved.

Televised nationally from the city’s Teatro Real opera house, the lottery was held without an audience this year. Organizers and participants on the theater’s stage donned masks and took PCR tests beforehand. The children were allowed to remove the masks briefly as they sang out the numbers and prizes.

Families, friends and co-workers traditionally buy the 20-euro tickets, or “decimos, (tenths),” together as part of a winter holiday tradition. They then wait in hope that fortune may shine on them.

Normally, jubilant street and bar scenes follow of winners celebrating with uncorked bottles of sparkling wine, but this year authorities have urged much caution because of the virus.

Updated : 2020-12-22 20:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter