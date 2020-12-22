Get hot deals by taking Maokong Gondola in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Maokong Gondola is inviting members of the public to take pictures with panda-themed designs in its stations and carriages to win preferential deals.

Individuals who take photos with the inflatable pandas at Maokong Gondola's Taipei Zoo Station or Maokong Station — or with the panda stickers inside the gondola carriages — and upload them to their personal Facebook accounts, will receive a slew of preferential offers at 31 partnering shops in Taipei.



Inflatable pandas (Maokong Gondola photo)

The event is being held to celebrate the New Year’s Day debut of Yuan Bao (圓寶), the panda cub at Taipei Zoo, according to the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC). Yuan Bao, born on June 28, is the second giant panda to have been born in Taiwan. She has been receiving vigorous instruction to acquaint her with the skills to interact with people.

The preferential offers span cash discounts to free local snacks, including tea ice cream and Tieguanyin gift sets at restaurants in the area. Details of the hot deals can be found at the Maokong Gondola’s promotional website.

TRTC invites residents to explore the mountainous landscape of Taipei via a ride on the aerial lift using the advance-booking system while taking advantage of the promotional campaign. Masks are mandatory for those planning to take the Maokong Gondola, with violators subject to a fine of between NT$3,000 (US$106) and NT$15,000, according to TRTC.