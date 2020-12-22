Alexa
Twentysomething Taiwanese collects nearly NT$100 million in house rental income yearly

Young landlord had to pay NT$1.89 million in supplementary health premiums due to massive real estate holdings

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/22 17:26
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese twentysomething earned nearly NT$100 million (US$3.4 million) from residential real estate rental income last year, according to data from the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA).

In 2013, the NHIA began to impose a supplementary premium on certain categories of persons for high bonuses, stock dividends, professional fees, interest income, part-time wages, and rental income. The current premium rate is 1.91 percent for people who fall into these categories.

According to the NHIA, a 70-year-old Taipei resident who lives in Xinyi District paid a total of NT$3.1 million in supplementary premiums for his real estate rental income last year, which according to the premium rate, amounted to earnings of NT$160 million, CNA reported. The landlord has been leading the list of Taiwan's top-earning lessors for five years in a row, during which he has paid a total of more than NT$10 million in supplementary premiums.

Also notable is a twentysomething who had to pay NT$1.89 million in supplementary premiums for earning NT$98,950,000 in rental income, ranking third place in the NHIA list of top-earning landlords last year.
