Apple, Arm have secured 80% of TSMC’s 5 nm capacity for 2021

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Apple and Arm Holdings have secured 80 percent of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) 5-nanometer capacity for 2021.

According to the Commercial Times, TSMC’s Fab 18 — located in the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan — will begin mass production of 5 nm chips in the first quarter of 2021. With all of TSMC’s 5 nm production lines in place, the company is expecting to produce 90,000 wafers per month.

With Apple and Arm accounting for 80 percent of the 5-nm capacity, the remaining chips are expected to go to Broadcom, MediaTek, Qualcomm, and Marvell among others.

Apple is already using TSMC’s 5 nm process to produce A14 Bionic processors for its iPhone 12 smartphones and M1 processors for its MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini. Several Apple products expected to be released in 2021 will likely feature chips made on one of TSMC’s 5 nm nodes, including the A14Z Bionic for next-gen iPad Pros, the A14T Bionic for the iMac, and the A15 Bionic for the iPhone 13 models.