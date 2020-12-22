Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s E.SUN Bank to provide nation-wide English services by 2026

Application forms will be bilingual and ATMs, online banking system will have English-language interface

  107
By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/22 17:45
Branch of E. SUN Bank in New Taipei City (CNA photo)

Branch of E. SUN Bank in New Taipei City (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s E.SUN Financial Holding Company (E.SUN FHC) announced on Tuesday (Dec. 22) that it aims to provide English-language services at all of its branches by 2026.

Bank President Magi Chen (陳美滿) on Tuesday said that as of now, English-language services are available at 17 branches in Taiwan. That number should increase to 30 by next year, said Chen, adding that the company plans to have all of its 139 branches across Taiwan be English friendly by 2026.

The first step is to promote English services in branches located in central business districts, tourist areas, and areas where foreign communities are concentrated, the bank said. Services include bilingual application forms and an English-language interface on its ATMs and its online banking system, according to the bank.

Additionally, E. SUN FHC will actively recruit those who have high English proficiency and encourage current employees to improve their English fluency in exchange for a financial bonus.

The bank is not the only financial institution in Taiwan that is going bilingual as part of the Taiwanese government’s goal of making English an official language by 2030. Chang Hwa Bank, which has 185 branches across the nation, is planning to launch English services at 50 of its branches next year, an increase of 47 from its current three, reports said.

Chang Hwa Bank’s plan to provide comprehensive English services at all its branches should be completed in 2028, the Taichung-based bank said.
E.Sun Bank
Chang Hwa Bank
bilingual country
English-language services

RELATED ARTICLES

President Tsai pledges to make Taiwan bilingual country by 2030
President Tsai pledges to make Taiwan bilingual country by 2030
2020/11/25 11:28
Taiwan’s Pingtung on English teacher hiring spree
Taiwan’s Pingtung on English teacher hiring spree
2020/11/09 15:37
Taiwan government vows to bring younger generations onto global stage
Taiwan government vows to bring younger generations onto global stage
2020/10/13 11:00
Taiwan First Bank to make all branches bilingual by 2028
Taiwan First Bank to make all branches bilingual by 2028
2020/09/11 15:23
Taiwan’s goal of going bilingual by 2030 unattainable: Education expert
Taiwan’s goal of going bilingual by 2030 unattainable: Education expert
2020/08/26 10:47

Updated : 2020-12-22 20:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter