Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese notebook contractor Quanta Computer Inc., (廣達電腦) on Tuesday (Dec. 22) confirmed that Taiwan's first domestic case of Wuhan coronavirus in eight months is an employee of a subsidiary of the corporation.

Tuesday afternoon, health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced Taiwan's first confirmed local case of COVID-19 since April 12. Chen said that the local infection, Case No. 771, is a woman in her 30s who came in close contact with Case No. 765, the New Zealand pilot who had been associated with a cluster infection of pilots.

That same day, Quanta Computer confirmed that the latest local case is an employee of a subsidiary of the company. Those employees who came in contact with the woman have been told to begin quarantining or self-health monitoring, based on the degree of contact they had with her.

The company said that since the diagnosis, it has comprehensively strengthened its epidemic prevention measures. The company is also no longer admitting outside visitors.

Quanta Computer declined to state which subsidiary the employee is from. The company emphasized that it will upgrade its epidemic prevention measures to the same level as when the epidemic was at its worst in Taiwan in the spring.