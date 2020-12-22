Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months

Employee of Quanta Computer subsidiary came in close contact with infected New Zealander pilot

  4151
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/22 16:13
(Facebook, Quanta Taiwan image)

(Facebook, Quanta Taiwan image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese notebook contractor Quanta Computer Inc., (廣達電腦) on Tuesday (Dec. 22) confirmed that Taiwan's first domestic case of Wuhan coronavirus in eight months is an employee of a subsidiary of the corporation.

Tuesday afternoon, health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced Taiwan's first confirmed local case of COVID-19 since April 12. Chen said that the local infection, Case No. 771, is a woman in her 30s who came in close contact with Case No. 765, the New Zealand pilot who had been associated with a cluster infection of pilots.

That same day, Quanta Computer confirmed that the latest local case is an employee of a subsidiary of the company. Those employees who came in contact with the woman have been told to begin quarantining or self-health monitoring, based on the degree of contact they had with her.

The company said that since the diagnosis, it has comprehensively strengthened its epidemic prevention measures. The company is also no longer admitting outside visitors.

Quanta Computer declined to state which subsidiary the employee is from. The company emphasized that it will upgrade its epidemic prevention measures to the same level as when the epidemic was at its worst in Taiwan in the spring.
Quanta Computer Inc
Quanta Computer
Covid infections
Covid cases
coronavirus cases
COVID-19 infections

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan weighing halt to UK flights amid mutant coronavirus strain
Taiwan weighing halt to UK flights amid mutant coronavirus strain
2020/12/22 11:56
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
2020/12/21 12:51
Taiwan reports 2 imported coronavirus cases from US
Taiwan reports 2 imported coronavirus cases from US
2020/12/18 14:45
4 more Moscow Ballet members test positive for coronavirus in Taiwan
4 more Moscow Ballet members test positive for coronavirus in Taiwan
2020/12/17 15:08
Moscow Ballet canceled in Taipei after 4 positive coronavirus tests
Moscow Ballet canceled in Taipei after 4 positive coronavirus tests
2020/12/16 16:42

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter