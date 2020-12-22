Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 14:15
Pakistan wins toss, bowls in 3rd T20 vs New Zealand

NAPIER, New Zealand (AP) — Pakistan captain Shadab Khan won the toss and chose to bowl Tuesday in the third Twenty20 cricket international against New Zealand at McLean Park.

Shadab also won the toss in the first and second matches of the series and batted.

The tactic wasn’t successful; New Zealand holds an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first match by five wickets and the second by nine wickets.

New Zealand named the same lineup that won the second match of the series at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Pakistan made three changes, bringing in Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Hasnain in the hope of improving their performance.

McLean Park produces high-scoring matches and New Zealand was eager to bat first to set a challenging total.

___

Lineups:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.

Pakistan: Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Umpires: Chris Brown and Wayne Knights, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Shaun Haig, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:59 GMT+08:00

