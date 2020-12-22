Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Alston Jr. carries Boise State past New Mexico 77-53

By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 13:23
Alston Jr. carries Boise State past New Mexico 77-53

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Derrick Alston Jr. scored 20 points as Boise State cruised past New Mexico 77-53 in a Mountain West Conference opener for both teams Monday night.

RayJ Dennis had 16 points for Boise State (5-1, 1-0), which earned its fifth consecutive victory and third straight at home. Abu Kigab and Emmanuel Akot each had 12 points.

Makuach Maluach had 13 points for the Lobos (3-1, 0-1).

Alston scored nine straight points during a 25-5 run when the Broncos broke away midway through the second half and cruised the rest of the way. It was his third 20-point game of the season and 25th career.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter