Taiwanese fashion designer's new collection features scrap metal

Designer Wang Li-ling's work can be seen at Taipower D/S ONE

  142
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/22 15:20
Wang Li-ling launched her latest collection at the Taipower D/S ONE on Dec. 18. (Facebook, D/S ONE photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Who says fast fashion is dominating the world when haute couture that requires welding thrives?

Taiwanese fashion designer Wang Li-ling (汪俐伶) launched a new series of outfits that incorporates pieces of scrap metal at the Taipower D/S ONE on Dec. 18. The 36-year-old designer Wang's latest work, "Energy Maker," has turned metal scraps and wires into trendy costumes with an eye toward green design.

In collaboration with Taipower D/S ONE, the one-year-old museum of Taiwan Power Company (台灣電力公司), the nation's main power supplier, Wang's fashion show debuted 20 alien-like costumes featuring traditional weaving, LED lights, and scrap metal from the company's warehouse, according to the organizer.

"These materials have been used for more than 20 or 30 years. At least more than 10 years. So their color or the mottled feeling they give you is different from new material," said Wang, according to a Reuters report.

"Energy Maker" fashion show (Facebook, D/S One photo)

Wang Li-ling (Facebook, Wang Li-ling photo)

"Taipower D/S ONE is dedicated to promoting the idea of green energy, which matches with my brand's philosophy," said Wang in a press release.

Moreover, not only has Wang this time made trash into fashion, but she has also turned a museum into a runway. As an innovative exhibition hall, D/S ONE won the 2020 Red Dot Design Award in the category of spatial design.

In addition to Wang's work, D/S ONE is currently hosting an exhibition titled "Energym," which vividly conveys the invisible presence of energy through fitness equipment.

Wang has previously been part of New York Fashion Week in 2016. Her collection can also be found at Regent Galleria of Taipei's Regent Hotels and Resorts.

Please visit D/S ON and Wang's Facebook pages for the latest information.
Wang Li-ling
fashion
design
D/S ONE
Taipower
Taiwan Power Company
LED
waste
green design
green energy
sustainability

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:58 GMT+08:00

