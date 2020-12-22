Alexa
Relicase realized a bold concept of "Black Boxes" in Museum of Islamic Art Doha

By Relicase, Media OutReach
2020/12/22 14:00

CHENGDU, CHINA - Media OutReach - 22 December 2020 - Relicase, a professional manufacturer of high-end display cases and the leading brand of display cases in China, has announced to have fabricated museum display "black boxes" in Museum of Islamic Art Doha.


The Museum of Islamic Art Doha is so far the most comprehensive museum themed on Islamic Art. It contains Islamic artworks from all over the world. Paintings, glass, metalwork, manuscripts, and textiles dating from the 7th century to the 13th century BC stitches together a glorious history of Islam.

 

Collaborating with famous French interior designer Wilmotte & Associés SA, Relicase fabricated museum display cases for these treasures in the galleries. Designed as "black boxes" without natural light, the galleries are quite literally made to allow visitors to appreciate these objects of utilitarian origin. The showcases fade and float in the air so as to best enhance the artworks. These display cases secure and blend perfectly into the awe-inspiring interior spaces of the museum. 

 

This perfect realization of bold concepts of the case design is a specialty of Relicase. Showcases were made to pass the most rigorous quality tests. After more than ten years from their installation, one can still find the same distinction in the bold design that permeates throughout these I.M. Pei's inspired exhibition halls.

 

Relicase proved its excellence in showcase manufacturing once again with first-class quality tested by the highest international standards and cooperation with major museums around the world.


About Relicase

Established in 2004. Relicase is a professional manufacturer of high-end display cases and is the leading brand of display cases in China which strives to be a premier brand in this category in the world. Relicase always incorporates constant improvements in products and encourages innovation in technical applications. We have supplied customized display cases and technical services to more than 370 museums, art galleries, libraries, cultural institutions and private collectors in 17 countries and regions around the world.

https://www.relicase.com/news-about.html

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:58 GMT+08:00

