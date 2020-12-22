Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 13:09
Taylor scores 30 to carry Austin Peay over Murray St. 74-70

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Terry Taylor scored 30 points and 13 rebounds, hitting a go-ahead tear drop with seven minutes left, as Austin Peay rallied past Murray State 74-70 on Monday night.

DJ Peavy added 11 points for Austin Peay (5-3, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Tai’Reon Joseph added 10 points.

Tevin Brown had 18 points for the Racers (4-3, 1-1). Justice Hill added 17 points. KJ Williams had 13 points.

The Governors had lost to Murray State by 30 on Dec. 8 The Racers led most of the way through this one and were up 10 with 12:21 remaining. Austin Peay ran off a 16-5 run to lead 61-60 on Taylor's jumper and didn't trail again.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

