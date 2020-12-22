Alexa
Richie, Idowu carry Tulsa over Memphis 56-49

By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 11:56
Richie, Idowu carry Tulsa over Memphis 56-49

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Austin Richie posted 14 points as Tulsa topped Memphis 56-49 on Monday night.

Rey Idowu added 13 points for the Golden Hurricane (3-3, 1-1 American Athletic Conference).

DeAndre Williams had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (5-4, 1-1).

