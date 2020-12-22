Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sam Houston St. holds off Texas Rio Grande Valley 69-66

By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 12:00
Sam Houston St. holds off Texas Rio Grande Valley 69-66

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Zach Nutall scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Sam Houston State held on to beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 69-66 on Monday night.

Demarkus Lampley added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Bearkats, securing the win when he rebounded a missed 3-pointer by Texas Rio Grande Valley's Connor Raines as time was running out.

Nutall's double-digit scoring streak reached 24 games. Manny Crump chipped in 9 points for Sam Houston State (5-5), Terryonte Thomas scored eight points with six rebounds as the Bearkats snapped a four-game road losing streak.

Sam Houston State dominated the first half and led 42-25 at the break. Texas Rio Grande Valley mounted a charge in the second half, scoring 41 but coming up just short, closing to 67-66 on a LaQuann Butler drive with 15 seconds left.

Nutall made two free throws at the 13-second mark, but the Bearkats’ 27 second-half points were a season low.

Sean Rhea scored a career-high 25 points and had 11 rebounds for the Vaqueros (5-3). Quinton Johnson II added 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter