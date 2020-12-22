Alexa
Collier, No. 20 Texas women defeat Kansas State 62-52

By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 11:42
MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Charli Collier scored 27 points in a bruising low-post battle and No. 20 Texas defeated Kansas State 62-52 Monday night in the Longhorns' Big-12 opener.

As they have done all season, the Longhorns (6-1, 1-0) used full-court pressure to rattle Kansas State into 34 turnovers, one shy of the K-State record, and picked up 38 points.

There were 43 fouls in the game and Wildcats center Ayoka Lee, going up against Collier under the basket, fouled out less than a minute into the fourth quarter. Taylor Lauterbach, who tag-teamed with Lee on Collier, didn't attempt a shot but picked up three fouls in 11 minutes.

Collier was 9 of 11 at the free throw line. She was 9-for-18 shooting, putting up contested shots in a crowd. Joanne Allen-Taylor added 14 points with five assists and three steals for Texas. Audrey Warren scored 12 with two steals.

Christianna Carr led the Wildcats (5-4, 0-2) with 13 points while Rachel Ranke added 10 with seven rebounds and four steals. K-State's 34 turnovers were the most in seven seasons.

The Longhorns used a 13-1 breakaway run early in the second quarter to grab a double-digit lead by halftime. Kansas State mounted a late rally, cutting a 22-point Longhorns lead down to 52-47 on a pair if Cymone Goodrich free throws with 5:34 left to play.

Texas steadied however, scoring the next 10 points. Allen-Taylor made consecutive jump shots and added a pair of free throws, Collier made two free throws and Lauren Ebo scored on a drive.

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:56 GMT+08:00

