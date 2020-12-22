Alexa
Missouri St. defeats UALR 85-77

By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 11:34
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley and Ja’Monta Black scored 26 points apiece as Missouri State topped Arkansas-Little Rock 85-77 on Monday night.

Mosley made 9 of 10 free throws for his career high and added eight rebounds and six assists. Black mated Mosley by going 7 of 11 from the field but all his shots were from 3-point range.

Gaige Prim added 10 points for Missouri State (3-0), marking his 16th straight game in double figures. Jared Ridder hit a shot from midcourt at the halftime buzzer to put Missouri State on top 40-28.

Markquis Nowell had 18 points and seven assists for the Trojans (4-3). Ruot Monyyong added 16 points. Isaiah Palermo had 14 points. After a third player fouled out in the last minute, Little Rock finished with four players on the court.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:56 GMT+08:00

