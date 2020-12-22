Alexa
Mississippi State wins again at home, routs MVSU 87-48

By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 11:23
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Iverson Molinar scored 18 points, Tolu Smith had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Mississippi State routed Mississippi Valley State 87-48 on Monday night.

Molinar had 12 points in the first half and finished 6-of-10 shooting. Smith made 6 of 8 shots and matched his career best in rebounds. D.J. Stewart Jr. added 15 points and made three of the Bulldogs' nine 3-pointers.

Mississippi State (5-3) extended its home winning streak to 13 games dating to last season, the longest active stretch in the Southeastern Conference. Among Power Five schools, only Oregon and Wisconsin have longer home winning streaks at 26 and 14 games, respectively. The Bulldogs have won their five home games by an average of 20.2 points.

Jalen Johnson and Quinten Post each added 10 points for Mississippi State (5-3), which shot 56% (33 of 59) from the floor.

Terry Collins scored 17 points to lead Mississippi Valley State (0-8). Devin Gordon had 16 points and Caleb Hunter had 10.

Mississippi State closed the first half on an 11-3 run for a 42-25 lead. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Stewart and a dunk from Smith stretched the Bulldogs' lead to 25 points with about 10 minutes left.

Mississippi State's next scheduled game is Dec. 30 at Georgia to open SEC play.

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:56 GMT+08:00

