Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Southern Illinois narrowly beats Butler 76-73

By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 11:16
Southern Illinois narrowly beats Butler 76-73

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Domask scored 26 points and Southern Illinois held off Butler for a 76-73 win on Monday night.

Bryce Golden made a layup with four seconds left to help the Bulldogs pull within 3, but they wouldn’t get any closer missing a 3-pointer after a turnover on the Salukis.

Southern Illinois had a 10-point lead with 1 1/2 minutes to go and the Bulldogs made six straight free throws to trail by four with 29 seconds left and then three with 18 to go.

Trent Brown scored 21 points and Lance Jones had 11 for Southern Illinois (6-0), which won its sixth consecutive game to start the season.

Chuck Harris had 22 points and six assists for the Bulldogs (1-3). Bryce Golden added 17 points and nine rebounds. Bryce Nze had 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter