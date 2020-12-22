Alexa
American Institute in Taiwan dismisses safety concerns over US pork

De facto US embassy says all food exports to Taiwan meet domestic standards

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/22 12:19
U.S. pork will enter the Taiwan market on Jan. 1, 2021.

U.S. pork will enter the Taiwan market on Jan. 1, 2021. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to the opposition in Taiwan to U.S. pork imports containing the leanness-enhancing drug ractopamine, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) on Monday (Dec. 21) released a statement on Facebook saying all exported food products go through the same amount of inspection as those sold domestically.

In the post, the AIT sought to dispel the unease over American pork, which Taiwan will begin importing next year, stating: “All U.S. food exports to Taiwan and our other trade partners are safe and meet the same high, evidence-based standards that we follow for our own consumption in the United States.” It added that the issue has been “needlessly politicized” and caused “unfounded concerns” among Taiwanese.

The de facto embassy added that it wants to sidestep the "political debate" while making sure "consumers have the information they need to feel confident when consuming U.S. products.” It also said it was proud of American products and the “comprehensive, transparent, and science-based process” to ensure they are of high quality.

It provided a link to a factsheet titled “Facts about U.S.-Taiwan Agricultural Trade.” The factsheet states the U.S. is the largest supplier of agricultural and food products to Taiwan, accounting for 25 percent of the East Asian nation’s total import market.

The page also mentions the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), which is the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) public health agency responsible for ensuring that meat, poultry, and processed egg products are safe for consumption and accurately labeled.

“All U.S. exports of meat and poultry products must, by law, be inspected by FSIS and must receive the USDA mark of inspection before the product can be exported,” the site states, adding that all U.S. exports are held to the same standards as those products made for the domestic market.
