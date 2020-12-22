Alexa
Georgia State tops College of Charleston 72-55 for 6-1 start

By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 10:48
ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Roberts and Corey Allen scored 20 points apiece as Georgia State got past College of Charleston 72-55 on Monday night.

Eliel Nsoseme had 10 points with 10 rebounds — his second double-double of the season — and three blocks for Georgia State (6-1), which won its fourth straight. Kane Williams added seven assists and Roberts dished six.

Payton Willis had 15 points for the Cougars (2-5). Brenden Tucker added 11 points. Zep Jasper had six rebounds and six points.

Only twice before have the Panthers started a season better than 6-1 with a pair of 7-0 starts in 2000-01 and 1975-76. Georgia State ended College of Charleston's 12-game win streak in the series.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

