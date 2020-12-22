Alexa
Endicott lifts North Florida past Edward Waters 98-71

By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 10:27
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Endicott had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead five North Florida players in double figures as the Ospreys rolled past NAIA member Edward Waters 98-71 on Monday night.

Emmanuel Adedoyin added 17 points for the Ospreys (2-8). Ryan Burkhardt chipped in 12, Jose Placer scored 10 and Jacob Crews had 10. Adedoyin also had seven assists.

The 98 points were a season best for North Florida, which also registered a season-high 21 assists.

Maurice Johnson had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers. Knowledge Darby added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:55 GMT+08:00

