By BOB FERRANTE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/22 10:38
Polite helps No. 21 Florida State beat Gardner-Webb 72-59

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Polite had a career-high 15 points and Balsa Koprivica added a season-best 14 as No. 21 Florida State pulled away late to defeat Gardner-Webb 72-59 on Monday night.

Polite scored in double figures for the fourth straight game. The redshirt junior guard did so just six times in the 2019-20 season.

The Seminoles (5-1) outrebounded Gardner Webb 53-30 and went 24 of 32 (75%) from the free throw line to put the game away.

Koprivica, a sophomore center, has scored in double figures in four of six games.

Lance Terry had 23 points for Gardner-Webb (1-4), which did not score in the final 2:42. Terry was 8 of 19 from the floor.

Florida State is 60-14 since the start of 2018-19 season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Florida State slid from No. 15 to No. 21 on Monday and this win likely will do little to impress voters.

TAKEAWAYS

Gardner-Webb: The Runnin’ Bulldogs came in shooting 40% from 3-point range but were just 9 of 33 (27%) against the Seminoles.

Florida State: The Seminoles won despite going 6 of 33 (18%) from 3-point range. They had made at least eight 3s in every game this season.

UP NEXT

Gardner-Webb: The Runnin’ Bulldogs break for the holidays and will play at Hampton on Dec. 30.

Florida State: The Seminoles have a break for the holidays and will play at Clemson on Dec. 29.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:55 GMT+08:00

