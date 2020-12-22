2 Taiwanese fined NT$100,000 for entering 7-Eleven before quarantine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Taiwanese citizens have been fined NT$100,000 (US$3,500) each for failing to abide by quarantine guidelines by visiting a 7-Eleven before going into quarantine in southern Taiwan, announced the Kaohsiung Department of Health Monday (Dec. 21).

According to the health department, the two men, who are in their 20s, returned to Taiwan from a trip to Cambodia on Nov. 25. However, when officials inspected their quarantine situation on Nov. 26, they discovered that the men failed to meet the requirement of "one person per room," as one was staying with his girlfriend and the three of them were sharing a bathroom, reported CNA.

Officials immediately dispatched an epidemic prevention taxi and transported the men to a quarantine hotel, while the man's girlfriend was told to begin self-health monitoring. However, when they arrived outside the hotel, the two men ignored the driver's warning to go directly to the quarantine facility and not deviate from their path.

Instead, they first went to a nearby 7-Eleven to shop. The driver then informed the Kaohsiung City Government's epidemic prevention team, the health department, and the police.

By visiting the convenience store before going to the quarantine hotel, they breached the "Special Act for Prevention, Relief and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens" (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例) and will be fined NT$100,000 each, according to the health department. They were transferred to a center where they will spend their entire 14-day quarantine.

The health department stated that there have been 154 cases of people violating quarantine regulations in Kaohsiung. A total of NT$20 million in fines have been levied as a result.

The violations include wandering around outside, not going directly to their quarantine site after entering the country, going shopping, visiting friends, illegally leaving one's room, and visiting the room next door. According to the health department, the number of people undergoing quarantine has been on the rise, as has the number of violations, with fines ranging between NT$100,000 and NT$1 million.



