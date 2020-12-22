Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 08:28
Wirth twins lead No. 23 Gonzaga women to rout of N Alabama

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Twins LeeAnne and Jenn Wirth combined for 28 points, on 13-of-18 shooting, and 22 rebounds to lead No. 23 Gonzaga to an 87-57 win over North Alabama on Monday for a two-game sweep in the Holiday Hoops Classic.

LeeAnne Wirth was 6 of 9 with 12 rebounds and four assists, and Jenn 7 of 9 with 10 boards, her second-straight double-double, and three assists. Jill Townsend also had 14 points for the Bulldogs (5-2) and Melody Kempton added 10.

Jaila Roberts scored 15 points for the Lions (1-7).

The Bulldogs took control early behind their senior twins. They combined for the first five points of a 13-0 run to build a 17-2 lead. LeeAnne Wirth converted her second three-point play of the quarter, scoring 10 in the frame as Gonzaga went up 24-12.

LeeAnne Wirth had 12 points and 10 rebounds at the half to lead Gonzaga to a 40-26 lead.

A 12-0 run early in the third quarter broke the game open. Gonzaga shot 58% in the second half and finished the game with a 56-20 rebounding advantage. The Bulldogs had 30 assists on 36 baskets.

Gonzaga's next scheduled game is a West Coast Conference opener at Loyola Marymount next Monday.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:52 GMT+08:00

