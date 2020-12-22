Viet Nam National University HCMC- ideal choice for foreign students

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 22 December 2020 - Viet Nam National University Ho Chi Minh City's member universities are offering many high-quality international training programs for both Vietnamese and foreign students.









Foreigners who want to enroll in VNUHCM's member universities should have graduated from high school or finished their second or third year at a university.





Besides, they have to meet the criteria set by the Vietnamese Government with regard to the knowledge of foreign languages.





To facilitate the process of enrolment, VNUHCM's member universities have adopted various qualification criteria to enroll foreign students in the universities' international joint training programs. It could be high school results, Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) scores or American College Testing (ACT) scores.





The international programs at VNUHCM's member universities meet students' various demands. The universities have taken the training quality at a good value a top priority, and their programs are the same as those in foreign countries or are tweaked by the universities and their partners.





The collaboration with their partners also takes various shapes, allowing students to study in Viet Nam for one, two, three, or four years.





The average fees for foreigners at VNUHCM's member universities range from VND80 million to VND90 million (US$3,467-3,900) per year, while the living cost in HCM City is around VND10 million ($433) a month.





Students are likely to benefit from studying in a multicultural environment and enhancing their competitiveness, leading to greater job opportunities.





In addition, they have the right to make full use of VNUHCM's modern facilities.





The international joint training programs offer various majors, including the following: trade, management, law, life sciences, natural sciences, IT, humanities, social sciences, and journalism.





These programs come with quality assurance and accreditation.





In 2019 VNUHCM had 45 international programs offering bachelor's degrees, including two that conferred two degrees.





This year there are 329 foreign students at VNUHCM's member universities from Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, China, Japan, France, Canada, the US, and other countries.





The universities aim to continually improve training quality and strengthen tie-ups with more countries to attract more foreign students.





In this age of global integration, increasing the number of international joint training programs is one of VNUHCM and its members' goals.





Educational reform and internationalization is becoming a priority in many Southeast Asian countries.





Most universities in these countries, including Viet Nam, are aware of the great importance of the former.





VNUHCM acknowledges that it is required to meet the demands of supplying quality human resources, speeding up international co-operation and improving people's capacity to live and work in multicultural environments as a global citizen.





The joint training programs have helped improve Vietnamese universities' reputation and the quality of their teaching and research.





Attracting foreign students is an important criterion for higher educational institutions to enhance their rankings.





It is also a key to consolidating their position and brand nationally and globally.

More about VNUHCM

VNUHCM was established in 1995 by the Government as one of the country's two national universities to train undergraduates and postgraduates, carry out research, transfer technologies, and lead the higher education system.









It has 36 institutions under it for training and doing research and transferring technologies, including seven member universities: VNUHCM- University of Technology, VNUHCM-University of Science, VNUHCM-University of Social Sciences and Humanities, VNUHCM-International University, VNUHCM-University of Information Technology, VNUHCM-University of Economics and Law, and VNUHCM-An Giang University, and the Institute for Environment and Resources.





Its target is to become one of the 100 top universities in Asia by 2030.









In 2019, VNUHCM maintains its ranking in the top 701-750 by the QS World University Rankings, which evaluating over 1,000 leading universities in 82 countries.









