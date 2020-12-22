Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/22 06:08
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks pulled back from recent gains Monday, as Wall Street turned cautious following news about a new, potentially more infectious strain of the coronavirus.

Three-fourths of the companies in the S&P 500 closed lower, with health care and communication services absorbing much of the decline. Financial and technology companies kept the losses in check.

Treasury yields mostly fell, a sign that investors are worried about the economy. Crude oil prices fell on worries about disappearing demand.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index fell 14.49 points, or 0.4%, to 3,694.92.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.40 points, or 0.1%, to 30,216.45.

The Nasdaq composite slipped 13.12 points, or 0.1%, to 12,742.52.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 0.34 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,970.33.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 464.14 points, or 14.4%.

The Dow is up 1,678.01 points, or 5.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,769.91 points, 42%.

The Russell 2000 is up 301.86 points, or 18.1%.

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter