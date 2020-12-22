Alexa
4 dead, 3 missing after river surge hits Mexico canyon group

By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 05:44
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Rain unleased a surge of water that swept away most of a 21-member group on a canyoning expedition in southern Mexico, killing at least four people and leaving three missing, authorities said Monday.

The civil defense office of Veracruz state said five more people were injured in the Rio Oro canyon, near the Gulf of Mexico.

The accident occurred Sunday, and the office said searches continued Monday with police, volunteer rescue groups and firefighters participating.

The office did not release the names or nationalities of the victims, but such expeditions are popular among young Mexican tourists.

Canyoning involves hiking, climbing, rappelling and swimming through river canyons. The Rio Oro canyon includes waterfalls and relatively narrow rock passages.

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:46 GMT+08:00

