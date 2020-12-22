Alexa
No. 11 Arkansas women beat Pine Bluff 86-52 without Dungee

By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 05:55
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Destiny Slocum scored 18 points, Erynn Barnum had a double-double off the bench and No. 11 Arkansas rolled to an 86-52 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday.

The Razorbacks played their final nonconference game without leading scorer Chelsea Dungee (18.9 points per game), who sat out with a sore knee from a collision in Saturday's win over Little Rock. She is expected to play when Arkansas goes to Kentucky for the first Southeastern Conference game on New Year's Eve.

Barnum scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Razorbacks (9-1), who have won six straight, the last three over in-state rivals Central Arkansas, Little Rock and Pine Bluff. Makayla Daniels also had 13 points and Marquesha Davis added 15.

Kaila Walker led the Golden Lions (1-4) with 15 points and Khadijah Brown added 13 with 10 rebounds.

Slocum and Davis combined for 15 points as the Razorbacks opened a 24-12 lead after one quarter. Arkansas limited Pine Bluff to 2-of-14 shooting in the second quarter and took a 45-20 lead at the half.

The Lions shot 19% in the first half and 25% for the game.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:46 GMT+08:00

