Exxon Mobil, Intel down; JPMorgan Chase, Nike rise

By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 05:13
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

Tesla, down $45.14 to $649.86

The electric car marker formally joined the S&P 500 stock index.

JPMorgan Chase, up $4.47 to $123.55

Federal Reserve allowed large U.S. banks to buy back their own stock, saying they had enough reserves to survive another downturn.

Exxon Mobil, down 78 cents to $41.95

Energy companies fell along with the price of crude as traders worried about demand for energy weakening.

Carnival, down 40 cents to $21.06

Travel-related companies fell broadly as countries imposed new restrictions on the United Kingdom following the appearance of a new virus strain there.

Nike, up $6.74 to $144.02

The athletic shoe maker reported results for its latest quarter that were much better than analysts were expecting.

RealPage, up $19.50 to $87.33

The provider of software and data to the real estate industry agreed to be taken private by Thoma Bravo, a private equity firm.

Aerojet Rocketdyne, up $10.73 to $52.77

Lockheed Martin agreed to buy the company for $4.3 billion in cash.

Intel, down $1.10 to $46.36

Bloomberg reported late Friday that Microsoft was working on designing its own chips for servers and Surface PCs.

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:45 GMT+08:00

