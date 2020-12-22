Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

CAS upholds 2-year doping ban on Brazilian judoka Silva

By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 04:36
CAS upholds 2-year doping ban on Brazilian judoka Silva

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic judo champion Rafaela Silva has lost her appeal against a two-year doping ban and will miss the Tokyo Games.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday upheld the sanction imposed by the International Judo Federation in January.

Silva tested positive for the banned substance fenoterol, which is used to treat asthma, in August 2019 after the Brazilian won her class at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. At the end of the same month, she tested negative at the world championships in Tokyo, where she was third.

She was stripped of both medals and banned.

At her appeal in September, she claimed unintentional contamination at the Pan Am Games from her roommate or supporters. But the CAS panel said she failed to prove it.

Silva was the first Brazilian woman to win a judo world championship in 2013, and the first Brazilian woman to win an Olympic gold medal in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter