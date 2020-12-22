New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jan
|124.30
|Down
|.95
|Mar
|126.20
|Down
|.90
|Mar
|124.25
|125.45
|120.40
|124.30
|Down
|.95
|May
|126.00
|127.30
|122.40
|126.20
|Down
|.90
|Jul
|127.90
|128.75
|124.05
|127.70
|Down
|.90
|Sep
|129.20
|129.95
|125.35
|129.00
|Down
|.90
|Dec
|130.70
|131.25
|126.70
|130.30
|Down
|.95
|Mar
|132.50
|132.50
|127.95
|131.55
|Down
|.95
|May
|133.10
|133.10
|128.70
|132.15
|Down
|.95
|Jul
|133.65
|133.65
|130.50
|132.75
|Down
|.90
|Sep
|134.20
|134.20
|131.15
|133.30
|Down
|.90
|Dec
|136.00
|136.00
|134.10
|134.10
|Down
|.90
|Mar
|134.90
|Down
|.90
|May
|135.60
|Down
|.90
|Jul
|136.30
|Down
|.90
|Sep
|136.95
|Down
|.90