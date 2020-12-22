Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 04:19
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jan 124.30 Down .95
Mar 126.20 Down .90
Mar 124.25 125.45 120.40 124.30 Down .95
May 126.00 127.30 122.40 126.20 Down .90
Jul 127.90 128.75 124.05 127.70 Down .90
Sep 129.20 129.95 125.35 129.00 Down .90
Dec 130.70 131.25 126.70 130.30 Down .95
Mar 132.50 132.50 127.95 131.55 Down .95
May 133.10 133.10 128.70 132.15 Down .95
Jul 133.65 133.65 130.50 132.75 Down .90
Sep 134.20 134.20 131.15 133.30 Down .90
Dec 136.00 136.00 134.10 134.10 Down .90
Mar 134.90 Down .90
May 135.60 Down .90
Jul 136.30 Down .90
Sep 136.95 Down .90

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter