By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 04:26
Texas A&M tops Wofford behind Miller's 16 points, 8 rebounds

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller had 16 points and eight rebounds, freshman Hassan Diarra added 14 points and Texas A&M beat Wofford 70-52 on Monday.

Diarra beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer from the wing to give Texas A&M a 29-28 lead, and the Aggies led the rest of the way. Wofford was within 55-46 but Texas A&M answered with a 12-0 run — with scoring from four different players — to seal it.

Miller, who has three double-doubles with at least 20 points this season, made 10 of 13 free throws. The Aggies went to the line 35 times compared to Wofford's 4-of-19 shooting at the stripe

Jay Jay Chandler added 10 points for Texas A&M (5-1), which is scheduled to play LSU on Dec. 29. He was helped off the court with 13:37 left in the second half after hitting his head on the floor. Savion Flagg, averaging 10 points, 6.8 rebounds and a team-high 3.6 assists, did not play.

Texas A&M trailed 15-3 after Wofford made its first five 3-pointers. The Terriers were 8 of 16 from distance in the first half, and finished 12 of 34.

Freshman Max Klesmit scored 14 points, making four 3-pointers, for Wofford (3-3). B.J. Mack, averaging 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds, did not play.

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:44 GMT+08:00

