PGA Tour Statistics

By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 04:02
Through Dec. 20

FedExCup Season Points

1, Dustin Johnson, 950. 2, Bryson DeChambeau, 698. 3, Viktor Hovland, 682. 4, Stewart Cink, 671. 5, Patrick Cantlay, 660. 6, Carlos Ortiz, 614. 7, Jason Kokrak, 596. 8, Justin Thomas, 594. 9, Matthew Wolff, 585. 10, Sergio Garcia, 548.

Scoring Average

1, Dustin Johnson, 66.989. 2, Bryson DeChambeau, 68.378. 3, Justin Thomas, 69.055. 4, Xander Schauffele, 69.135. 5, Harris English, 69.142. 6, Viktor Hovland, 69.181. 7, John Huh, 69.192. 8, Padraig Harrington, 69.365. 9, Tony Finau, 69.388. 10, Patrick Reed, 69.455.

Driving Distance

1, Bryson DeChambeau, 337.8. 2, Taylor Pendrith, 331.9. 3, Rory McIlroy, 322.7. 4, Cameron Champ, 321.7. 5, Dustin Johnson, 321.4. 6, Erik Barnes, 319.6. 7, Thomas Pieters, 319.4. 8 (tie), Lucas Herbert and Renato Paratore, 318.5. 10, Wyndham Clark, 318.0.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Bernhard Langer, 87.50%. 2, Mike Weir, 82.14%. 3 (tie), Gunn Charoenkul and Naoki Sekito, 80.77%. 5, Rikuya Hoshino, 78.85%. 6, Alex Smalley, 76.79%. 7, Matt Kuchar, 74.64%. 8, Webb Simpson, 74.28%. 9, James Hahn, 73.39%. 10, Brad Kennedy, 73.08%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1 (tie), Austin Eckroat and Jim Furyk, 80.56%. 3, Matthew NeSmith, 78.33%. 4, Alex Smalley, 76.39%. 5, Martin Laird, 76.23%. 6, Sam Burns, 75.93%. 7, Russell Knox, 75.51%. 8, 3 tied with 75.00%.

Total Driving

1, Scottie Scheffler, 66. 2, Sam Burns, 74. 3, Willy Pumarol, 78. 4, Rory McIlroy, 80. 5, Jon Rahm, 85. 6, Jason Kokrak, 86. 7 (tie), Dustin Johnson and Joaquin Niemann, 90. 9, Stephen Stallings Jr., 94. 10, George Markham, 103.

SG-Putting

1, Andy Ogletree, 2.837. 2, Dawie van der Walt, 1.582. 3, Jason Kokrak, 1.332. 4, Peter Malnati, 1.282. 5, Lucas Herbert, 1.279. 6, Ollie Schniederjans, 1.261. 7, Sahith Theegala, 1.212. 8, Brendon Todd, 1.200. 9, Ben Taylor, 1.190. 10, Zack Sucher, 1.174.

Birdie Average

1, Patrick Reed, 5.42. 2, Bud Cauley, 5.25. 3, Ryan Palmer, 5.21. 4, Rory McIlroy, 5.13. 5, Justin Thomas, 5.05. 6, Xander Schauffele, 4.94. 7, Harris English, 4.82. 8, 6 tied with 4.75.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Bryson DeChambeau, 36.0. 2, Cameron Champ, 41.1. 3, Matthew Wolff, 46.3. 4, Jon Rahm, 48.0. 5, Bubba Watson, 57.6. 6, Justin Suh, 60.0. 7 (tie), Keegan Bradley and Kristoffer Ventura, 61.7. 9, 3 tied with 64.8.

Sand Save Percentage

1 (tie), Erik Barnes, Isidro Benitez, Quade Cummins, Jim Furyk and Alex Smalley, 100.00%. 6, Brooks Koepka, 90.91%. 7, Bud Cauley, 83.33%. 8, Sahith Theegala, 81.82%. 9, Stephan Jaeger, 80.00%. 10, Scott Piercy, 75.86%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Dustin Johnson, 411. 2, James Hahn, 414. 3, Sam Burns, 454. 4, Viktor Hovland, 470. 5, Bud Cauley, 500. 6, Justin Thomas, 508. 7, Xander Schauffele, 512. 8, Tyrrell Hatton, 518. 9, Joaquin Niemann, 531. 10, Cameron Smith, 562.

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:43 GMT+08:00

