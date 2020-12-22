New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Dec
|48.54
|48.61
|46.18
|47.79 Down 1.31
|Jan
|49.26
|49.31
|46.25
|47.97 Down 1.27
|Feb
|49.35
|49.40
|46.39
|48.09 Down 1.25
|Mar
|49.42
|49.46
|46.50
|48.17 Down 1.23
|Apr
|49.44
|49.46
|46.54
|48.20 Down 1.20
|May
|49.33
|49.39
|46.52
|48.16 Down 1.17
|Jun
|49.15
|49.15
|46.46
|48.08 Down 1.13
|Jul
|48.60
|48.60
|46.35
|47.95 Down 1.10
|Aug
|48.66
|48.66
|46.20
|47.81 Down 1.08
|Sep
|48.01
|48.01
|46.07
|47.66 Down 1.05
|Oct
|47.90
|47.90
|46.10
|47.51 Down 1.03
|Nov
|48.35
|48.35
|45.80
|47.37 Down 1.00
|Dec
|46.49
|47.35
|46.22
|47.20
|Down .98
|Jan
|46.12
|47.05
|46.12
|47.05
|Down .96
|Feb
|46.26
|46.91
|46.20
|46.91
|Down .92
|Mar
|46.76
|46.79
|46.76
|46.79
|Down .89
|Apr
|46.69
|Down .87
|May
|47.01
|47.07
|45.12
|46.60
|Down .85
|Jun
|46.49
|Down .82
|Jul
|46.39
|Down .81
|Aug
|46.30
|Down .80
|Sep
|46.23
|Down .79
|Oct
|46.17
|Down .78
|Nov
|46.52
|46.56
|44.68
|46.13
|Down .77
|Dec
|46.03
|Down .76
|Jan
|45.94
|Down .75
|Feb
|45.86
|Down .74
|Mar
|45.79
|Down .73
|Apr
|45.73
|Down .71
|May
|45.92
|45.92
|44.70
|45.68
|Down .70
|Jun
|45.60
|Down .69
|Jul
|45.53
|Down .68
|Aug
|45.47
|Down .67
|Sep
|45.43
|Down .66
|Oct
|45.40
|Down .64
|Nov
|45.65
|45.65
|44.17
|45.38
|Down .62
|Dec
|45.31
|Down .60
|Jan
|45.26
|Down .58
|Feb
|45.21
|Down .58
|Mar
|45.17
|Down .57
|Apr
|45.13
|Down .57
|May
|45.10
|Down .58
|Jun
|45.04
|Down .59
|Jul
|45.00
|Down .57
|Aug
|44.94
|Down .57
|Sep
|44.94
|Down .56
|Oct
|44.95
|Down .56
|Nov
|44.10
|44.96
|44.10
|44.96
|Down .55
|Dec
|44.93
|Down .55
|Jan
|44.90
|Down .55
|Feb
|44.88
|Down .55
|Mar
|44.82
|Down .55
|Apr
|44.81
|Down .55
|May
|44.77
|Down .55
|Jun
|44.76
|Down .55
|Jul
|44.72
|Down .54
|Aug
|44.70
|Down .54
|Sep
|44.69
|Down .53
|Oct
|44.69
|Down .53
|Nov
|44.10
|44.73
|44.00
|44.73
|Down .52
|Dec
|44.69
|Down .52
|Jan
|44.67
|Down .51
|Feb
|44.65
|Down .51
|Mar
|44.66
|Down .50
|Apr
|44.66
|Down .50
|May
|44.67
|Down .50
|Jun
|44.67
|Down .49
|Jul
|44.69
|Down .49
|Aug
|44.70
|Down .48
|Sep
|44.70
|Down .48
|Oct
|44.71
|Down .47
|Nov
|44.00
|44.73
|44.00
|44.73
|Down .47
|Dec
|44.70
|Down .47
|Jan
|44.69
|Down .47
|Feb
|44.71
|Down .47
|Mar
|44.73
|Down .47
|Apr
|44.76
|Down .47
|May
|44.77
|Down .47
|Jun
|44.82
|Down .47
|Jul
|44.81
|Down .47
|Aug
|44.82
|Down .47
|Sep
|44.82
|Down .47
|Oct
|44.82
|Down .47
|Nov
|44.00
|44.82
|44.00
|44.82
|Down .47
|Dec
|44.82
|Down .47
|Jan
|44.83
|Down .47
|Feb
|44.85
|Down .47
|Mar
|44.89
|Down .47
|Apr
|44.92
|Down .47
|May
|44.91
|Down .47
|Jun
|44.98
|Down .47
|Jul
|45.00
|Down .47
|Aug
|45.02
|Down .47
|Sep
|45.05
|Down .47
|Oct
|45.06
|Down .47
|Nov
|45.04
|Down .47
|Dec
|45.12
|Down .47
|Jan
|45.13
|Down .47
|Feb
|45.17
|Down .47
|Mar
|45.21
|Down .47
|Apr
|45.25
|Down .47
|May
|45.19
|Down .47
|Jun
|45.23
|Down .47
|Jul
|45.25
|Down .47
|Aug
|45.27
|Down .47
|Sep
|45.31
|Down .47
|Oct
|45.35
|Down .47
|Nov
|45.40
|Down .47
|Dec
|45.42
|Down .47
|Jan
|45.46
|Down .47
|Feb
|45.49
|Down .47
|Mar
|45.52
|Down .47
|Apr
|45.55
|Down .47
|May
|45.60
|Down .47
|Jun
|45.66
|Down .47
|Jul
|45.70
|Down .47
|Aug
|45.74
|Down .47
|Sep
|45.77
|Down .47
|Oct
|45.81
|Down .47
|Nov
|45.85
|Down .47
|Dec
|45.90
|Down .47
|Jan
|45.98
|Down .47
|Feb
|46.04
|Down .47
|Mar
|46.08
|Down .47
|Apr
|46.08
|Down .47
|May
|46.04
|Down .47
|Jun
|46.05
|Down .47
|Jul
|46.04
|Down .47
|Aug
|46.06
|Down .47
|Sep
|46.12
|Down .47
|Oct
|46.21
|Down .47
|Nov
|46.29
|Down .47
|Dec
|46.41
|Down .47
|Jan
|46.58
|Down .47