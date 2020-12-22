Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 04:18
BC-US--Petroleum, US

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Dec 48.54 48.61 46.18 47.79 Down 1.31
Jan 49.26 49.31 46.25 47.97 Down 1.27
Feb 49.35 49.40 46.39 48.09 Down 1.25
Mar 49.42 49.46 46.50 48.17 Down 1.23
Apr 49.44 49.46 46.54 48.20 Down 1.20
May 49.33 49.39 46.52 48.16 Down 1.17
Jun 49.15 49.15 46.46 48.08 Down 1.13
Jul 48.60 48.60 46.35 47.95 Down 1.10
Aug 48.66 48.66 46.20 47.81 Down 1.08
Sep 48.01 48.01 46.07 47.66 Down 1.05
Oct 47.90 47.90 46.10 47.51 Down 1.03
Nov 48.35 48.35 45.80 47.37 Down 1.00
Dec 46.49 47.35 46.22 47.20 Down .98
Jan 46.12 47.05 46.12 47.05 Down .96
Feb 46.26 46.91 46.20 46.91 Down .92
Mar 46.76 46.79 46.76 46.79 Down .89
Apr 46.69 Down .87
May 47.01 47.07 45.12 46.60 Down .85
Jun 46.49 Down .82
Jul 46.39 Down .81
Aug 46.30 Down .80
Sep 46.23 Down .79
Oct 46.17 Down .78
Nov 46.52 46.56 44.68 46.13 Down .77
Dec 46.03 Down .76
Jan 45.94 Down .75
Feb 45.86 Down .74
Mar 45.79 Down .73
Apr 45.73 Down .71
May 45.92 45.92 44.70 45.68 Down .70
Jun 45.60 Down .69
Jul 45.53 Down .68
Aug 45.47 Down .67
Sep 45.43 Down .66
Oct 45.40 Down .64
Nov 45.65 45.65 44.17 45.38 Down .62
Dec 45.31 Down .60
Jan 45.26 Down .58
Feb 45.21 Down .58
Mar 45.17 Down .57
Apr 45.13 Down .57
May 45.10 Down .58
Jun 45.04 Down .59
Jul 45.00 Down .57
Aug 44.94 Down .57
Sep 44.94 Down .56
Oct 44.95 Down .56
Nov 44.10 44.96 44.10 44.96 Down .55
Dec 44.93 Down .55
Jan 44.90 Down .55
Feb 44.88 Down .55
Mar 44.82 Down .55
Apr 44.81 Down .55
May 44.77 Down .55
Jun 44.76 Down .55
Jul 44.72 Down .54
Aug 44.70 Down .54
Sep 44.69 Down .53
Oct 44.69 Down .53
Nov 44.10 44.73 44.00 44.73 Down .52
Dec 44.69 Down .52
Jan 44.67 Down .51
Feb 44.65 Down .51
Mar 44.66 Down .50
Apr 44.66 Down .50
May 44.67 Down .50
Jun 44.67 Down .49
Jul 44.69 Down .49
Aug 44.70 Down .48
Sep 44.70 Down .48
Oct 44.71 Down .47
Nov 44.00 44.73 44.00 44.73 Down .47
Dec 44.70 Down .47
Jan 44.69 Down .47
Feb 44.71 Down .47
Mar 44.73 Down .47
Apr 44.76 Down .47
May 44.77 Down .47
Jun 44.82 Down .47
Jul 44.81 Down .47
Aug 44.82 Down .47
Sep 44.82 Down .47
Oct 44.82 Down .47
Nov 44.00 44.82 44.00 44.82 Down .47
Dec 44.82 Down .47
Jan 44.83 Down .47
Feb 44.85 Down .47
Mar 44.89 Down .47
Apr 44.92 Down .47
May 44.91 Down .47
Jun 44.98 Down .47
Jul 45.00 Down .47
Aug 45.02 Down .47
Sep 45.05 Down .47
Oct 45.06 Down .47
Nov 45.04 Down .47
Dec 45.12 Down .47
Jan 45.13 Down .47
Feb 45.17 Down .47
Mar 45.21 Down .47
Apr 45.25 Down .47
May 45.19 Down .47
Jun 45.23 Down .47
Jul 45.25 Down .47
Aug 45.27 Down .47
Sep 45.31 Down .47
Oct 45.35 Down .47
Nov 45.40 Down .47
Dec 45.42 Down .47
Jan 45.46 Down .47
Feb 45.49 Down .47
Mar 45.52 Down .47
Apr 45.55 Down .47
May 45.60 Down .47
Jun 45.66 Down .47
Jul 45.70 Down .47
Aug 45.74 Down .47
Sep 45.77 Down .47
Oct 45.81 Down .47
Nov 45.85 Down .47
Dec 45.90 Down .47
Jan 45.98 Down .47
Feb 46.04 Down .47
Mar 46.08 Down .47
Apr 46.08 Down .47
May 46.04 Down .47
Jun 46.05 Down .47
Jul 46.04 Down .47
Aug 46.06 Down .47
Sep 46.12 Down .47
Oct 46.21 Down .47
Nov 46.29 Down .47
Dec 46.41 Down .47
Jan 46.58 Down .47

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:43 GMT+08:00

