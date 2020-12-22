Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/22 04:15
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.36 to $47.74 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for February delivery fell $1.35 to $50.91 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 4 cents to $1.36 a gallon. January heating oil fell 4 cents to $1.48 a gallon. January natural gas was little changed at $2.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $6.10 to $1,882.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 35 cents to $26.38 an ounce and March copper fell 5 cents $3.58 a pound.

The dollar rose to 103.34 Japanese yen from 103.31 yen. The euro rose to $1.2249 from $1.2241.

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter