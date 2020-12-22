Alexa
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 04:18
New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Dec 359.70 359.70 355.55 357.30 Down 5.55
Jan 363.50 363.50 353.95 357.25 Down 5.50
Feb 362.80 362.80 354.70 357.55 Down 5.45
Mar 364.05 364.45 354.65 357.75 Down 5.50
Apr 358.10 358.20 358.10 358.15 Down 5.50
May 364.90 364.90 355.50 358.40 Down 5.30
Jun 358.70 Down 5.20
Jul 364.80 364.80 355.70 358.80 Down 5.15
Aug 365.00 365.00 358.95 358.95 Down 5.10
Sep 361.30 363.20 356.80 358.85 Down 5.05
Oct 358.95 Down 5.05
Nov 359.00 359.00 356.00 358.70 Down 5.05
Dec 365.30 365.30 356.75 358.50 Down 4.90
Jan 358.40 Down 4.90
Feb 358.25 Down 4.90
Mar 357.70 358.15 357.70 358.05 Down 4.85
Apr 358.15 Down 4.85
May 357.95 Down 4.85
Jun 358.20 Down 4.85
Jul 357.80 Down 4.85
Aug 357.90 Down 4.85
Sep 357.50 Down 4.85
Oct 357.35 Down 4.85
Nov 357.15 Down 4.85
Dec 356.85 Down 4.90
Mar 356.80 Down 4.90
May 357.15 Down 4.90
Jul 357.65 Down 4.90
Sep 357.90 Down 4.90
Dec 358.35 Down 4.90
Mar 357.75 Down 4.90
May 357.70 Down 4.90
Jul 357.75 Down 4.90
Sep 357.80 Down 4.90
Dec 358.35 Down 4.90
Mar 358.40 Down 4.90
May 358.45 Down 4.90
Jul 358.50 Down 4.90
Sep 358.55 Down 4.90
Dec 358.95 Down 4.90

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:42 GMT+08:00

