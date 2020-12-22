New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Dec
|359.70
|359.70
|355.55
|357.30 Down 5.55
|Jan
|363.50
|363.50
|353.95
|357.25 Down 5.50
|Feb
|362.80
|362.80
|354.70
|357.55 Down 5.45
|Mar
|364.05
|364.45
|354.65
|357.75 Down 5.50
|Apr
|358.10
|358.20
|358.10
|358.15 Down 5.50
|May
|364.90
|364.90
|355.50
|358.40 Down 5.30
|Jun
|358.70 Down 5.20
|Jul
|364.80
|364.80
|355.70
|358.80 Down 5.15
|Aug
|365.00
|365.00
|358.95
|358.95 Down 5.10
|Sep
|361.30
|363.20
|356.80
|358.85 Down 5.05
|Oct
|358.95 Down 5.05
|Nov
|359.00
|359.00
|356.00
|358.70 Down 5.05
|Dec
|365.30
|365.30
|356.75
|358.50 Down 4.90
|Jan
|358.40 Down 4.90
|Feb
|358.25 Down 4.90
|Mar
|357.70
|358.15
|357.70
|358.05 Down 4.85
|Apr
|358.15 Down 4.85
|May
|357.95 Down 4.85
|Jun
|358.20 Down 4.85
|Jul
|357.80 Down 4.85
|Aug
|357.90 Down 4.85
|Sep
|357.50 Down 4.85
|Oct
|357.35 Down 4.85
|Nov
|357.15 Down 4.85
|Dec
|356.85 Down 4.90
|Mar
|356.80 Down 4.90
|May
|357.15 Down 4.90
|Jul
|357.65 Down 4.90
|Sep
|357.90 Down 4.90
|Dec
|358.35 Down 4.90
|Mar
|357.75 Down 4.90
|May
|357.70 Down 4.90
|Jul
|357.75 Down 4.90
|Sep
|357.80 Down 4.90
|Dec
|358.35 Down 4.90
|Mar
|358.40 Down 4.90
|May
|358.45 Down 4.90
|Jul
|358.50 Down 4.90
|Sep
|358.55 Down 4.90
|Dec
|358.95 Down 4.90