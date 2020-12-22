Alexa
Israeli police shoot alleged gunman in Jerusalem's Old City

By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 02:31
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police said Monday they shot a Palestinian attacker who opened fire at a group of officers in Jerusalem's Old City.

According to police, the attacker approached a police post near the Lion's Gate entrance to the Old City and fired with a rudimentary submachine gun known as a “Carlo.”

Police quickly chased the suspect and gunned him down. Israeli media said the gunman was killed. An Israeli police officer tripped during the chase and was lightly hurt, police said.

There were no immediate details on the gunman's identity.

In recent years, lone Palestinian attackers, usually not connected to organized militant groups, have been accused in a string of alleged stabbings, shootings and car rammings against Israeli security forces or Jewish settlers in the West Bank. Palestinians and rights groups often accuse Israeli security forces of using excessive force.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli authorities said a 52-year-old woman was found killed in the northern West Bank after going for a walk in a forest near the Jewish settlement where she lived.

Officials said they suspected the killing was carried out by a Palestinian assailant, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to bring the killer to justice.

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:39 GMT+08:00

