Jalen Hurts earns another start after impressive showing

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) dives in to the end zone for a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker and cornerback... Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) dives in to the end zone for a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker and cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) defend during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) throws under pressure from Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) during the second hal... Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) throws under pressure from Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) scrambles against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2... Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) scrambles against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts has earned another start following an impressive performance in Philadelphia’s 33-26 loss at Arizona.

Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Hurts will be behind center for the third straight game when the Eagles (4-9-1) visit Dallas (5-9) on Sunday. Hurts replaced Carson Wentz in the second half of a loss at Green Bay on Dec. 6.

Hurts threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 63 and a score against the Cardinals, helping the Eagles rally from a 16-0 deficit to tie it 26-26 late in the third quarter.

Hurts also took a safety for intentional grounding in the end zone in the first quarter and was sacked six times, including consecutive plays after the Eagles had a first down at the Arizona 11 with three minutes remaining.

Hurts has completed 55.1% of his passes for 647 yards, five TDs and one interception. He has 251 yards rushing and one score.

The Eagles are last in the NFC East, but still have a chance to win the division. They have to win the final two games against the Cowboys and Washington (6-8) and need Washington to lose to Carolina this week and the Giants (5-9) to lose one of their last two games.

