The Latest: English League Cup final moved to April

By  Associated Press
2020/12/22 00:43
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The English League Cup final has been moved from February to April in hope fans will be able to attend at Wembley Stadium.

The English Football League on Monday said the final was pushed back from Feb. 28 to April 25.

A new, tougher fourth tier of coronavirus restrictions for London and south-east England came into force on Sunday. Spectators are banned from sporting events in tier three and four.

"The number of fans permitted will be dependent on government guidance in place at the time and it is hoped that moving the date to later in the year will give clubs and their fans the best opportunity to attend in person,” the EFL said in a statement.

The quarterfinals are on Tuesday and Wednesday.

