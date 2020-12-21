NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|yx-Buffalo
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|407
|340
|Miami
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|352
|257
|New England
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|289
|301
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|13
|0
|.071
|206
|413
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Indianapolis
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|399
|320
|Tennessee
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|436
|361
|Houston
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|315
|386
|Jacksonville
|1
|13
|0
|.071
|275
|423
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Pittsburgh
|11
|2
|0
|.846
|349
|237
|Cleveland
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|368
|374
|Baltimore
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|403
|287
|Cincinnati
|2
|10
|1
|.192
|244
|338
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|yx-Kansas City
|13
|1
|0
|.929
|435
|310
|Las Vegas
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|377
|421
|Denver
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|276
|395
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|327
|389
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|302
|295
|Dallas
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|339
|433
|N.Y. Giants
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|244
|311
|Philadelphia
|4
|9
|1
|.321
|303
|361
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-New Orleans
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|397
|297
|Tampa Bay
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|401
|321
|Atlanta
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|355
|353
|Carolina
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|323
|356
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|yx-Green Bay
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|434
|339
|Chicago
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|315
|318
|Minnesota
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|360
|388
|Detroit
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|335
|435
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Seattle
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|413
|339
|L.A. Rams
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|345
|269
|Arizona
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|391
|329
|San Francisco
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|333
|352
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
L.A. Chargers 30, Las Vegas 27, OT
Buffalo 48, Denver 19
Green Bay 24, Carolina 16
Baltimore 40, Jacksonville 14
Chicago 33, Minnesota 27
Dallas 41, San Francisco 33
Indianapolis 27, Houston 20
Miami 22, New England 12
Seattle 20, Washington 15
Tampa Bay 31, Atlanta 27
Tennessee 46, Detroit 25
Arizona 33, Philadelphia 26
N.Y. Jets 23, L.A. Rams 20
Kansas City 32, New Orleans 29
Cleveland 20, N.Y. Giants 6
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:30 p.m.
Miami at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.