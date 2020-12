Ghulam Mohiuddin is in his late 70s, but he still works every day in his small workshop in Srinagar's Rainawari district, producing and repairing smal... Ghulam Mohiuddin is in his late 70s, but he still works every day in his small workshop in Srinagar's Rainawari district, producing and repairing small hospital tools made of iron. Through years of practice, he can make replicas of many small tools used in hospitals.