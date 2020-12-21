Alexa
Two men guilty in deaths of Vietnamese lorry migrants

By  Deutsche Welle
2020/12/21 14:20
The bodies were found in the back of a trailer truck in October 2019

Two men have been found guilty of manslaughter by a British court over the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants who suffocated inside an airtight lorry trailer in blazing temperatures.

Ringleader Gheorghe Nica, 43, and lorry driver Eamonn Harrison, 23, could face life behind bars after they were found guilty on Monday.

The jury also convicted them of their part in a wider people-smuggling operation.

The victims had suffocated as the sweltering trailer became a "tomb" with the temperature reaching an “unbearable” 38.5 degrees Celsius (101 degrees Fahrenheit), the court in London heard.

Prosecution lawyers called the gang "unscrupulous" and alleged they were motivated by greed as they pursued profits of more than £1 million (€1.1 million, "1.3 million) that month alone.

They said they offered a so-called "VIP" service to Vietnamese migrants, who gathered in Belgium and France.

The bodies of the migrants — 28 men, eight women and three children aged between 15 and 44 — were found "closely packed" inside the sealed container as steam poured from the back of it in Essex, southeast England in October last year.

jf/sms (AP, Reuters)

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:32 GMT+08:00

